2017-05-17 — cnbc.com

``"An impeachment proceeding would blow the market away," Welch said on "Squawk Box." Welch also said Trump's firing of James Comey as FBI director was a "rookie mistake." He added, "You don't make any friends doing it the way [Trump] did it."'' -- We may yet find out...

