2017-05-17

``The stock market on Wednesday took its biggest dive since before President Trump's election, as investors began to grapple with the increasing possibility that Washington would be consumed with chaos and fail to enact policies to boost the economy.'' -- Anyone just getting this now is an idiot. Which, we suppose, makes up the vast bulk of the public securities markets...

