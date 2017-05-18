...

Astellon Capital's report on Italy's dependence on ECB bond purchases poses the question: If the ECB tapers its purchase of Italian bonds further, who would pick up the slack?... According to Astellon , the only long-term solution to this problem is to carry out an orderly restructuring of Italian debt. In fact, by this stage in proceedings, the stark choice is between an orderly or disorderly restructuring of Italy's debt... [the latter] would significantly increase the likelihood of an Italian exit from the Eurozone.