2017-05-20 — bloomberg.com
The May University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey showed a six-year low among those who think it's a good time to buy a house and a 12-year high among those who say it's a good time to sell. Disparities of this breadth tend to coincide with break points and that's just where we've landed in the cycle.
The silver lining in the dynamic that's just beginning to play out is what pricing pressures on the home front imply for the future of household finances -- that is after the recession comes and goes. The cost to rent and buy has never been as high as it is today for the average working young American. The preponderance of apartments constructed in the current cycle has been luxury units. At the same time, private equity investors with deep pockets swooped in and bid up the price of rental homes, leaving many would-be first-time homebuyers and renters alike with no choice but to remain at home with their parents after graduating from college.
