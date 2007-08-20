2017-05-21 — theguardian.com

``The Education Policy Institute's analysis found that about 100,000 children who are in relative poverty will no longer receive a free meal under May's proposals. It found that an additional 667,000 children defined as coming from "ordinary working families" would no longer receive a free lunch.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.