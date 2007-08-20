|
2017-05-21 — bloomberg.com
The U.K. will quit talks on leaving the European Union unless the bloc drops its demands for a divorce payment as high as 100 billion euros ($112 billion), Brexit Secretary David Davis said.
Britain's negotiations would otherwise be plunged into "chaos," and even a 1 billion-pound settlement would be "a lot of money," Davis said in an interview published in the Sunday Times.
Davis also said the negotiations, which are expected to begin on June 19, will be "fairly turbulent" and that he would reject any blueprint for discussions that requires the issues of the divorce bill, EU citizens' rights and Northern Ireland's border to be solved before talks can begin on future trade.
