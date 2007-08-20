2017-05-22 — hakaimagazine.com

``In the coming years, a new gold rush will begin. Deep beneath the ocean's waves, from scalding hydrothermal vents to the frigid stretches of the abyssal plain, ocean processes have deposited vast quantities of valuable minerals on the seafloor. Now, the convergence of technological development and political will has placed this ore within reach. But like the gold rushes of old, the deep-sea-mining industry is emerging on the frontiers of society, far from legislatures and law enforcement.''