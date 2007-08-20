|
2017-05-23 — bloomberg.com
Unlike the stock market in which transactions are typically based on information that's public, firms that buy and sell raw materials thrived for decades in an opaque world where their metier relied on knowledge privy only to a few. Now, technological development, expanding sources of data, more sophisticated producers and consumers as well as transparency surrounding deals are eroding their advantage.
As market participants' access to information increases, the traders highlighted the need to more than simply buy and sell commodities as profits from arbitrage -- or gains made from a differential in prices -- shrinks. That means getting involved in the supply chain by potentially buying into infrastructure that's key to the production and distribution of raw materials, and also providing financing for the development of such assets.
