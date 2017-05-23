|
Although it is not uncommon for members of a president's own party to criticize some elements of a White House budget blueprint, Trump's first attempt fell flat with congressional budget experts and conservatives alike. Among the criticism was that Trump had betrayed some of his populist campaign promises, notably to protect Medicaid spending.
Any attempt to write the 13 annual spending bills to match Trump's request would be a recipe for failure, Cole said. Even those spending measures that could get enough GOP support to pass the House would be doomed in the Senate, where Republicans hold a slim 52-48 majority and must turn to Democrats to come up with 60 votes necessary to pass most legislation.
