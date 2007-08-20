2017-05-23 — propublica.org

``Tenants in more than a dozen Baltimore-area rental complexes complain about a property owner who they say leaves their homes in disrepair, humiliates late-paying renters and often sues them when they try to move out. Few of them know that their landlord is the president's son-in-law.''

