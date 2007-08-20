...

Pointedly branding the North Korean elites "neither crazy nor stupid," Friedman said they have "homicidal, but not suicidal tendencies." "We are facing a war that is not simple," he said, adding that Russia and China are both washing their hands of the matter.

"There is no other power that can conceivably--and I include the Chinese in this--take effective military action against the North Koreans to stop a nuclear program," he continued. "That means it's either the US [takes action], or North Korea has a nuclear weapon."

Rumors of the demise of America's hegemonic status are greatly exaggerated, according to Friedman. A consequence of its unparalleled power is that it will continue to "be involved in all sorts of miserable wars every 5--10 years. It's partly because no one else wants to do it and partly because we can afford to and partly because of long-term threats."