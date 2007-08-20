|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-05-23 — businessinsider.com
``Speaking Monday to a rapt audience at the 2017 Strategic Investment Conference in Orlando, Friedman said that while it is unlikely the US will take action before President Trump returns home at the weekend, North Korea's actions appear to have "offered the US no alternative" to a clash.
...
Pointedly branding the North Korean elites "neither crazy nor stupid," Friedman said they have "homicidal, but not suicidal tendencies." "We are facing a war that is not simple," he said, adding that Russia and China are both washing their hands of the matter.
...
"There is no other power that can conceivably--and I include the Chinese in this--take effective military action against the North Koreans to stop a nuclear program," he continued. "That means it's either the US [takes action], or North Korea has a nuclear weapon."
...
Rumors of the demise of America's hegemonic status are greatly exaggerated, according to Friedman. A consequence of its unparalleled power is that it will continue to "be involved in all sorts of miserable wars every 5--10 years. It's partly because no one else wants to do it and partly because we can afford to and partly because of long-term threats."
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.