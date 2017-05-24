2017-05-24 — wordpress.com

``That's up 2% since January, and is as high as it's been since February 2002 (or 15 years). Expressed as an index, median household income was 100.9 in April, which is the first time this index has topped 100 since December 2008.'' -- This seems stock market-coupled...

