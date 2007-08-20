|
After a double whammy of government intervention and the near-collapse of Home Capital Group Inc., sellers are rushing to list their homes to avoid missing out on the recent price gains. The new dynamic has buyers rethinking purchases and sellers asking why they aren't attracting the bidding wars their neighbors saw just a few weeks ago in Canada's largest city.
"We are seeing people who paid those crazy prices over the last few months walking away from their deposits," said Carissa Turnbull, a Royal LePage broker in the Toronto suburb of Oakville, who didn't get a single visitor to an open house on the weekend. "They don't want to close anymore."
Home Capital may be achieving what so many policy measures failed to do: cool down a housing market that soared as much as 33 percent in March from a year earlier. The run on deposits at the Toronto-based mortgage lender has sparked concerns about contagion, and comes on top of a new Ontario tax on foreign buyers and federal government moves last year that make it harder to get a mortgage.
The fate of Home Capital, known as a "b-lender" because it caters to new immigrants and other homebuyers who can't get a traditional bank loan, remains in question. A run on deposits and stock plunge began late last month after regulators accused the company of misleading investors about potentially fraudulent mortgage applications.
