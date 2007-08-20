|
|
2017-05-26 — marketwatch.com
``To cut to the chase, it is becoming increasingly clear that Americans should be taking reasonable steps to diversify their investments outside the U.S., including holding assets in currencies other than dollars, and where possible to acquire a second passport... It is no longer a certainty that America will remain a stable country governed by an impartial rule of law. You could argue it no longer is.''
