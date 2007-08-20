... But in recent years, his attacks on the credibility of macroeconomic models irritated many of his peers. His combativeness didn't endear him to some of the more than 600 economists who work in DEC, according to people familiar with the matter.

...

But researchers didn't like the curt way Romer often conveyed his message, said two people familiar with the matter. Staff were upset by what they saw as his abrasive emails, and they didn't feel Romer listened to their concerns, these people said. Researchers were flummoxed by some of his stylistic hangups, including a distaste for the conjunction "and."

Romer was frustrated with what some see as the dense, convoluted style of many of the department's reports. He pushed researchers to write more clearly, using the active voice to be more direct.

...

A study by Stanford University's Literary Lab in 2015 found the bank's use of language has become more "codified, self-referential, and detached from everyday language" since the bank's board of governors held their inaugural meeting in 1946. The study coined the term "Bankspeak," a vague "technical code" that symbolized the lender's organizational drift.