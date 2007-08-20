2017-05-27 — zerohedge.com

``... turns out that politicians creating massive ponzi schemes to promise citizens that their government would take care of their financial needs in perpetuity, while never really bothering to explain the true costs of such programs, was probably a bad idea.''

