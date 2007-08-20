|
|
2017-05-27 — independent.co.uk
The UK has been told to prepare for a workforce of 80-year-olds as the world's leading economies struggle to deal with a £54 trillion pensions time bomb. The amount could balloon to an astonishing £334 trillion by 2050 unless policymakers take urgent action, the World Economic Forum has warned.
...
"Policymakers do need to be thinking now about how to integrate 75- and even 80-year-olds in the workplace," Michael Drexler, head of financial and infrastructure systems for the WEF told The Financial Times.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.