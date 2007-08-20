|
|
|
2017-05-28 — dailyreckoning.com
``America saves scarcely 20% as much as it issues in new credit. The other 80% is "funny money" -- credit created out of nowhere by the Fed, by banks and by foreign central banks (mostly recycling trade surpluses)... The Fed will put out both eyes with a ballpoint pen before it will allow a return to honest finance.'' -- For our part, the Fed is going to be "behind the curve" even if it keeps raising... so this will be far from a return to monetary discipline...
