2017-05-30 — smh.com.au
``"We think that there is too much risk in this market at the moment, we think it's crazy," Mr Parker said more candidly.
"Valuations are stretched, property is massively overstretched and most of the companies that we follow are at our one-year rolling returns targets -- and that's after we've ticked them up over the past year."
"Now we are asking 'is there any more juice in these companies valuations?' and the answer is stridently, and with very few exceptions, 'no there isn't'."
