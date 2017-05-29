|
|
2017-05-30 — nypost.com
The chairman of a Senate committee has called for an investigation into "potentially fraudulent statements" made by companies touting business opportunities involving top White House adviser Jared Kushner's family through a controversial visa program for wealthy investors, according to a report on Monday.
...
The Immigration Fund (USIF), which is based in Jupiter, Fla., contracted with Qiaowai to find potential investors for projects, including One Journal Square, through the EB-5 program that offers qualified foreign investors the chance at a green card in exchange for a $500,000 investment in a U.S. business, the wire service reported.
