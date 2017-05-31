...

The railroad replaces Kenya's old colonial-era railway, a notoriously slow and shaky ride that could take more than a day to complete the same journey, replacing it with a trip that will take around four-and-a-half hours. It is expected to transport half of the goods coming from the Mombasa port, East Africa's largest, compared to the 5 percent carried by the old train.

Nairobi is not the end of the line. The railway is planned to eventually go thorough western Kenya and connect six other East African countries, opening up the region's markets and trade, which for now is reliant on road transport.