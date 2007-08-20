2017-05-31 — express.co.uk

``Norbert Spinrath, Europe spokesman in the Bundestag for the Social Democrats, said: "[Mrs] Merkel seems to have finally understood that she really needs to get stuck in and solve Europe's problems. "She has to realise that Europe is more than just fiscal consolidation -- we need closer integration, we need to strengthen the currency and fight social imbalances." ''

