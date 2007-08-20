2017-06-02 — wallstreetexaminer.com

``Despite all The Fed's rate manipulation, average hourly earnings YoY is back to the same level as the "end" of The Great Recession (June 2009). And is now lower than DURING OR BEFORE The Great Recession.''

