Illinois hasn't had a full year budget in place for the past two years amid a clash between the Democrat-run legislature and Republican Governor Bruce Rauner. That's left the fifth most-populous state with a record $14.5 billion of unpaid bills, ravaged entities like universities and social service providers that rely on state aid and undermined Illinois's standing in the bond market, where investors have demanded higher premiums for the risk of owning its debt. Moody's called Illinois "an outlier among states" after suffering eight downgrades in as many years.

