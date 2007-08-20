|
|
Relevant:
|
The Next Recession's Choice: Either A Complete Reset Of All Asset Valuations, or Massive Money-Printing
2017-06-02 — mauldineconomics.com
``If I'm right about the growing debt burden, the recovery from the next recession may be even slower than the last recovery has been. That is unless the recession is so deep that we have a complete reset of all asset valuations. I don't believe politicians and central banks will allow that. They will print and try to hold on as long as possible, thwarting any normal recovery, until markets force their hands.''
