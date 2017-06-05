|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-06-05 — washingtonpost.com
Trump in a tweet called the new ban "politically correct," ignoring that he himself signed the executive order replacing the first ban with a revised version that targeted only six, rather than seven, Muslim-majority countries and blocked the issuance of new visas, rather than revoking current ones.
Trump said the Justice Department should seek a "much tougher version" and made clear -- despite his own press secretary's past remarks to the contrary -- that the executive order is a "ban," not a pause on some sources of immigration or an enhanced vetting system.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.