2017-06-05 — medium.com

``... what the mostly older, trusting, small city/rural living Fox News fan never seem to understand about Fox's partisan performance art programming was this: The outcomes for Fox's "panel debates" have ALWAYS been carefully fixed by the producers so that the home team (i.e, the conservative panelists like me) ALWAYS won.''

