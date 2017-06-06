|
2017-06-06 — cnbc.com
Health insurer Anthem said Tuesday it will effectively exit its Obamacare individual plan business in Ohio, leaving potentially 18 counties in the Buckeye State with no insurer selling plans in 2018. Anthem, which sells Obamacare plans in 14 states this year, left open the door to dropping out of other states next year.
The company this year sold individual health plans in all 88 counties in Ohio, the only Obamacare insurer to cover the whole state. But next year, Anthem said, it will sell just a single plan in Pike County, and that will only be available outside of the Obamacare federal marketplace, HealthCare.gov.
