|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-06-06 — bloomberg.com
Dalio, who said in December that the Trump era could "ignite animal spirits" and attract productive capital, began souring on the leader after he banned visitors from several mostly Muslim countries and proposed border taxes on Mexican goods.
...
"When faced with the choices between what's good for the whole and what's good for the part, and between harmony and conflict, he has a strong tendency to choose the part and conflict," Dalio said in a LinkedIn post Monday. "The more I see Donald Trump moving toward conflict rather than cooperation, the more I worry about him harming his presidency and its effects on most of us."
And it is religion -- we're just embarrassed for Dalio, frankly (isn't he supposed to be a genius???)
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.