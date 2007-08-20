...

"When faced with the choices between what's good for the whole and what's good for the part, and between harmony and conflict, he has a strong tendency to choose the part and conflict," Dalio said in a LinkedIn post Monday. "The more I see Donald Trump moving toward conflict rather than cooperation, the more I worry about him harming his presidency and its effects on most of us."

And it is religion -- we're just embarrassed for Dalio, frankly (isn't he supposed to be a genius???)