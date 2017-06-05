2017-06-06 — cnn.com

``The case centers around whether investigators need to obtain a warrant for cell tower data to track and reconstruct the location and movements of cell phone users over extended periods of time. Most courts have held there is a diminished privacy interest in this area because phone companies already have the information, but Steve Vladeck, a CNN Supreme Court analyst, said the privacy issues at stake are broader.'' -- The supreme court has actually expanded privacy in similar factual situations in recent years...

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.