2017-06-06 — cnbc.com

``Saudi Arabia's decision to pressure Qatar on its support for Hamas coming so soon after the Trump visit doesn't seem like a coincidence. Hamas has one real enemy, and that's Israel. So Saudi efforts to freeze Qatari terror funding for Hamas has only one real beneficiary -- Israel.''

