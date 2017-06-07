2017-06-08 — cnn.com

``Trump's infrastructure plan relies heavily on tax cuts. Though the President calls the plan a $1 trillion plan, Trump has previously proposed $200 billion in tax cuts that the White House and Trump administration hope will spur $1 trillion in infrastructure investment. Trump will also propose grants for rural areas to repair crumbling bridges, roads and waterways, a White House official said, and more control for cities and states to do the work they feel needs to get done.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.