2017-06-09 — kunstler.com

``I confess that I never considered Mr. Trump -- or as I'm fond of calling him, the Golden Golem of Greatness -- a horse that was going to finish. I predicted after the election that he would be removed from office by hook or by crook inside of a few months. While I do not align with his antagonists, I consider him unfit for the job he won in an ignominious election against a repulsive opponent. He appears simply to not know what he is doing, and that's pretty scary at this moment in history when, apparently unbeknownst to purveyors of "news," and the countless factotums of government -- from the larval agency clerks to the preening poobahs of congress to the scheming technocrat overlords of the intel matrix -- the nation is poised at the rim of a financial clusterfuck that will make the fall of the Roman Empire look like a small business bankruptcy.''