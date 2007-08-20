|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-06-09 — businessinsider.com
``Legendary investor Jim Rogers sat down with Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget on this week's episode of "The Bottom Line." Rogers predicts a market crash in the next few years, one that he says will rival anything he has seen in his lifetime. Following is a transcript of the video.''
