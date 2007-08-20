|
|
2017-06-09 — businessinsider.com
``The company says brickcoins will offer both high liquidity and regulatory safeguards. Each brickcoin, which can be bought with either fiat or crypto currencies, will represent an investment in a piece of mortgage-free real estate held as part of a REIT, a highly regulated investment vehicle. Brickcoin transactions will be managed, authenticated, and tracked using blockchain technology. BrickCoin says that by backing its cryptocurrency with a mainstream, stable asset class like commercial real estate, it can guard clients against the risks entailed in buying cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, which are unsecured by any mainstream assets.''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.