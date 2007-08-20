2017-06-10 — zerohedge.com

``The latest data means that contrary to previous calculations, central banks are now injecting a record $300 billion in liquidity per month, above the $200 billion which Deutsche Bank recently warned is a "red-line" indicator for risk assets... To this, Hartnett responds that "Fed hikes next week & "rhetorical tightening" by ECB & BoJ beginning, but we fear too late to prevent Icarus" by which he means that no matter what central banks do, a final blow-off top in the stock market is imminent.''

