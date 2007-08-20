In Japan, the economy has expanded for five straight quarters, the best run of growth in a decade, and unemployment has dropped to levels last seen more than 20 years ago. While inflation remains stubbornly low, chaining the BOJ to its stimulus program for the foreseeable future, some lawmakers have demanded the institution begin talking about how it may handle an eventual exit.

It's taking notice. Officials realize it's not constructive to remain silent on the issue and are making it known that the BOJ is conducting simulations internally on how an exit could play out, according to people with knowledge of discussions at the central bank. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his board are expected to stand pat the conclusion of the next policy meeting June 15-16.

If central banks get far down this road, what are the odds that the effect on the markets (which has been enjoyed almost nonstop since 2009) will remain the same?