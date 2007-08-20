The 39-year-old Macron was elected in May after creating a centrist political movement that took millions of votes away from the two parties that have dominated French politics for decades. During one month in office, he's further weakened the Socialist Party and the center-right Republicans by poaching some of their leading members for cabinet positions.

...

Those projections suggest Macron may approach the historic majorities of the Fifth Republic -- former President Jacques Chirac's center-right party won 398 seats in 2002 and 472 in 1993. But Chirac faced a united Socialist party holding most of the rest of the legislature, whereas Macron's opposition looks set to be split among several parties all facing internal problems after a bruising presidential campaign.