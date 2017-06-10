...

... The fear has now spread to Spain's eighth largest lender, Liberbank, a mini-Bankia that was spawned in 2011 from the forced marriage of three failed cajas (savings banks), Cajastur, Caja de Extremadura and Caja Cantabria... In the last three weeks a whole year's worth of steadily rising gains on the stock market have been completely wiped out. The main causes of concern are the bank's high risk profile and low coverage rate. By the close of the first quarter of 2017, Liberbank's default rate had reached 13%, over three percentage points higher than the national average (9.8%), while its unproductive asset coverage rate was just 42.1%, compared to 47% for Banco Sabadell, 48% for Bankia, 50% for CaixaBank and 55% for Unicaja.

...

Liberbank's management has responded the only way it can -- with a slew of denials. The bank is nothing like Popular, it says. It is solidly solvent and its deposits are safe, which is probably true: even the deposits of Popular's customers are now safe despite the fact the bank had hemmorhaged €18 billion of deposits in the last few weeks of its truncated existence. It was this frantic run on deposits that ultimately sealed its fate, prompting the ECB to conclude that the bank was "failing or likely to fail."

Banco Popular's demise is a stark reminder that Europe's banking woes are far from resolved, despite the trillions of euros thrown at them. "The message the market is sending is that you have to buy solvent banks and stay away from those that pose high risks," said Rafael Alonso, an analyst at Bankinter, one of Spain's more solvent banks.

Another Spanish bank that could be considered to pose high risks is Unicaja, the product of another merger of failed cajas that is (or at least was) scheduled to launch its IPO some time in June or July. As things currently stand, the timing could not be worse.