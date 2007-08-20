...

The country wouldn't be craving stability if Cameron hadn't called a referendum on Europe, if Johnson hadn't switched sides to support Brexit with lies about NHS funding, and if May hadn't just called a snap election to shore up her personal ambition to be a new Thatcher and get a huge majority so she can be Prime Minister for a decade. There is absolutely nothing about the `best interest of the country' in anything they or the Conservatives have done. They have turned the UK into a giant chess board on which they are playing out a brutal game, where Check Mate is becoming Prime Minister. All the rest of us are just dispensable pawns.