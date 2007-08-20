|
The Economist says that few have realised how badly the economy looks. Higher inflation, in part due to a considerably lower pound, will lead to real wages falling. "Tax revenues and growth will suffer as inward investment falls and net migration of skilled Europeans tails off." It goes on to predict far greater austerity in the near future during the coming crunch. This is because of the political farce the Conservatives have played out at our expense.
The country wouldn't be craving stability if Cameron hadn't called a referendum on Europe, if Johnson hadn't switched sides to support Brexit with lies about NHS funding, and if May hadn't just called a snap election to shore up her personal ambition to be a new Thatcher and get a huge majority so she can be Prime Minister for a decade. There is absolutely nothing about the `best interest of the country' in anything they or the Conservatives have done. They have turned the UK into a giant chess board on which they are playing out a brutal game, where Check Mate is becoming Prime Minister. All the rest of us are just dispensable pawns.
