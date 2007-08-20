Let's begin with the observation that the long-awaited "pivot towards being presidential" hasn't arrived, and by all indications never will. Those of us who harbored hopes for a comprehensive corporate tax reform, for repatriation of trillions of overseas dollars, for an infrastructure plan, and perhaps even for a lowered personal income tax rate, are coming to recognize the folly of our wishful thinking. That window of opportunity now looks like casements in South Florida during hurricane season.

We know Ritholtz doesn't want to say "I told you so" -- but we told you so. Trump was always just Trump; not even much of a businessman -- a performer and insult-comic who lucked into the presidency.