|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-06-11 — bloomberg.com
In February, I warned that President Donald Trump was repeating his predecessor's rookie mistakes. In March, I noted that the odds of passing important economic legislation had fallen meaningfully. This missive offers the most dire warning of all, with significant ramifications for equity markets.
Let's begin with the observation that the long-awaited "pivot towards being presidential" hasn't arrived, and by all indications never will. Those of us who harbored hopes for a comprehensive corporate tax reform, for repatriation of trillions of overseas dollars, for an infrastructure plan, and perhaps even for a lowered personal income tax rate, are coming to recognize the folly of our wishful thinking. That window of opportunity now looks like casements in South Florida during hurricane season.
We know Ritholtz doesn't want to say "I told you so" -- but we told you so. Trump was always just Trump; not even much of a businessman -- a performer and insult-comic who lucked into the presidency.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.