Many young Britons felt compelled to vote after the Brexit decision, because of austerity budgets and what they saw as the establishment's tendency to serve the interests of the rich. This year saw a spike in young people registering to vote -- more than one million people under 25 applied.

"We may still be far from the final result that we wanted, but this feels like progress, and hopefully, it gives out a message to the pompous Tories that they can't make bad decisions on our behalf," said Luke Rossi, 25, a musician who had voted for the first time.

For now, Mrs. May still leads, but precariously. The election results hammered the pound -- it sank as much as 2 percent against the dollar -- and plunged the country into uncertainty days before Brexit talks were to begin.