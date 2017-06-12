2017-06-12 — cnn.com

``So why vote on a bill that may not pass? The issue could jeopardize other top-ticket items on the GOP's agenda, Utah's former Republican Gov. Mike Leavitt told CNN... While conservatives may not be pleased with the changes on the table, moving the bill to the left could help McConnell protect his most vulnerable members. There aren't many endangered Republican members up in 2018, but those who are hail from more purple states, like Dean Heller in Nevada and Jeff Flake in Arizona.''