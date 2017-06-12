|
... it looks more like the beginnings of a broader structural change. Brick-and-mortar retailers have been getting hammered by a structural change that will never reverse. Chain restaurants too may feel the pressure from a change in where, what, and how consumers eat and drink that will leave chain restaurants that cannot adjust to it by the wayside.
This comes on top of an economy where many potential patrons of chain restaurants simply don't have enough discretionary income after paying for all essentials -- with costs for healthcare and housing surging -- to prop up that industry.
