2017-06-12 — telegraph.co.uk
Theresa May has been hit by a series of economic blows, with consumers tightening their belts and businesses increasingly showing fears of a sharp slowdown as she attempts to cling on to power.
The crucial services sector stands on the brink of a contraction, new data shows, and credit card spending has fallen for the first time in four years.
High Street footfall has also gone sharply into reverse and manufacturing and construction companies in the English regions report a widespread slowdown in activity.
