... The thing is that the VAST majority of that wealth, especially the incredible growth over the last 8 years, has been from increases in just two asset classes: real estate and the stock market. In fact, stocks and real estate alone account for roughly 2/3 of the wealth increase since 2009.

... [and] according to the Federal Reserve, only 35% of [non-employee] small businesses are profitable. Most are operating at a loss. In other words, only 35% of the companies which make up 80% of American businesses are profitable. You're probably already doing the arithmetic-- this means that a whopping 72% of all US businesses are NOT profitable.

... [then] there's the little factoid that an astounding 40% of young Americans are living with their parents-- the highest percentage in the last 75 years.

And who can blame them considering student debt in the Land of the Free also hit a record $1.4 trillion three months ago, more than double the amount since the Great Recession.

Speaking of record debt, US credit card debt passed a record $1 trillion, and total US consumer credit hit a record $3.8 trillion last month.

...

Then there's the issue of wages, which have remained essentially flat since the 2009 Great Recession if you adjust for inflation.

According to the US Department of Labor, inflation-adjusted wages, aka "real hourly compensation" in the US fell an annualized 0.9% last quarter, and fell a dismal 5.6% in the previous quarter.