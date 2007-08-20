|
Technology stocks fell heavily across Europe and Asia on Monday and were set to fall again on Wall Street after the worst day for Apple (AAPL.O) shares in more than a year, while easing political tensions lifted the euro and European bonds.
A near 4 percent slump in Apple (AAPL.O) on Friday, along with falls in Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Facebook (FB.O) and others took a heavy toll on rivals including Samsung (005930.KS) and Europe's big chipmakers STMicro (STM.PA) and Dialog (DLGS.DE) on Monday. [.EU]
Europe's tech index .SX8P fell 3.5 percent to put it on track for its biggest one-day loss since Britain's Brexit vote a year ago. The index had reached a 15-year high earlier this month having soared around 40 percent over the last year.
