|
|
U.S. Treasury Releases a A-La-Carte Menu of Congress-Free, Trump/Wall St. Priorities Like Easing Volcker Rule, Curbing CFPB
2017-06-13 — reuters.com
The report relies heavily on... regulators, as the Trump administration cannot count on legislation from Congress. Democrats are resisting major changes to the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law that came out of the financial crisis and was a signature achievement for former President Barack Obama.
Among other things, the Treasury would expand the authority of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, ease up on the Volcker rule, which restricts banks' ability to place speculative market bets, and reduce the authority of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.