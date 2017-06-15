|
After shooting at GOP baseball practice, investigators probe trail of political anger left by attacker
2017-06-15 — washingtonpost.com
In his letters, he decried income inequality, encouraging the government to tax the rich and supporting President Barack Obama, according to the Belleville News-Democrat. "A strong middle class is what a country needs to prosper," he wrote in one of his letters to the editor. "The only thing that has trickled down in the last 30 years came from Mitt Romney's dog."
The shooting brought temporary displays of unity among lawmakers across America's sharp political divide. But the attack also resonated far beyond the crime itself into possible reckonings over the country's drift toward increasingly angry and uncompromising politics.
