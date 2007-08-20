2017-06-15 — bloomberg.com

`` The U.S. central bank isn't sure why inflation is staying so low--but it's raising rates anyway, risking a recession. ... those who set interest rates are in the awkward position of not understanding how things got so good--and are therefore confused about what to do next. "The Fed isn't run by computers, it's run by people," says David Rosenberg, chief strategist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, an asset management company in Toronto. "Like all of us they have their flaws and their blind spots."''