|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-06-15 — bloomberg.com
`` The U.S. central bank isn't sure why inflation is staying so low--but it's raising rates anyway, risking a recession. ... those who set interest rates are in the awkward position of not understanding how things got so good--and are therefore confused about what to do next. "The Fed isn't run by computers, it's run by people," says David Rosenberg, chief strategist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, an asset management company in Toronto. "Like all of us they have their flaws and their blind spots."''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.